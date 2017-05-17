Authorities are searching for suspects after a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at in Deerfield Beach Monday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s officials have arrested a man they say is the person who opened fire on one of their deputies early Monday morning, igniting a countywide manhunt.

Deputies took 24-year-old Demetruis Vidale into custody late Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale after a search warrant had been obtained to see if evidence obtained at the scene of the Deerfield Beach incident matched with his DNA and fingerprints.

A deputy found he was driving on a suspended license and pulled him over, after which Vidale refused to cooperate and was arrested on an additional obstruction charge. According to the arrest report, he later relieved himself on a copy of the search warrant he was presented with.

Vidale is believed to be the man who shot at a deputy outside the Tropicante nightclub on North Dixie Highway shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday. A deputy near the scene heard shots being fired and responded with an exchange of gunfire before the suspect’s car took off.

Another person at the club was shot by the suspect and taken to an area hospital for surgery.