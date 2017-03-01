Broward Sheriff's Office arrested a sexual assault suspect who detectives say preyed on girls as they walked to school.

Kevin Smith was taken into police custody Tuesday near the scene where officials said the alleged crimes happened.

BSO detectives believe he may have been looking or his next victim. The suspect was captured near Northwest 41st Street and 31st Avenue in Lauderhill.

On Feb. 24, investigators said Smith abducted a girl who was making her way to school. The suspect allegedly grabbed the girl and forced her into a vehicle at knife point. Police said Smith sexually assaulted the girl inside the car. After the attack, the suspect told the victim to get out of the car and not look back.

BSO officials said Monday morning Smith tried to grab another girl who was walking to school. That victim was able to fight back and escape. The victim told police the suspect chased her while holding a large knife.

With a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle, BSO detectives were able to find Smith's car. His car was located near the location where both attacks happened.

Police said this is Smith's ninth arrest since 2000. He is being held without bond.