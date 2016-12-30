Authorities have arrested two men linked to a rash shootings since Christmas Day in Dania Beach.

Gregory Sims, 22, was arrested Thursday and faces armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges. Arvis Brown was arrested Friday afternoon in North Florida.

One of the shootings happened Monday along 8th avenue, where one man was grazed by a bullet. According to BSO, while the victim was in the area, he was approached by a suspect who tried to rob him at gunpoint. The two struggled and the suspect fired a shot that missed the victim. The victim was injured from a projectile that ricocheted off of the ground.

The most recent shooting Wednesday night claimed the life of 8-year-old Rasheed Cunningham Jr. and sent two adults to the hospital.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to 389 Phippen-Waiters Road regarding a shooting of man, who was injured after being grazed by a bullet.

The first shooting occurred on Christmas near Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Second Street. Christopher Jordan, 25, was walking home when he was shot. Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with any information regarding these recent shootings is asked to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office at (954) 764-HELP (4357) or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.