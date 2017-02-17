Two people were arrested this morning following a spree of burglaries at businesses across Broward County.

BSO deputies, along with officials from Palm Beach County and several local police agencies, took the men in after setting up a perimeter around a home off N.W. 27th Avenue in Pompano Beach after responding to a burglary investigation in the area.

According to BSO officials, the two are alleged to have been involved in four separate burglaries that took place in the area – including a hardware store in Sunrise, a gas station in Weston and a National Armory and fire arms store in Pompano Beach.

Several firearms were reportedly recovered during the arrest.

An investigation continues and police have not released what charges the two suspects may face.