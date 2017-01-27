Police in one Central Florida county have arrested two teens they say were plotting a mass shooting at the charter school they attend.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, officials from The Villages Charter Middle School became aware of rumors that a student was planning a mass shooting Friday and questioned several students who said they heard the rumors.

Officials found a 13-year-old believed to be involved and questioned him. During the investigation, it was found that another 14-year-old student was believed to be involved in the alleged plot.

Officers did not find any weapons on either student, but both admitted to discussing a plot and referencing the Columbine school shooting from 1999. Thursday, both students were arrested at their homes and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police found firearms in each home.

Officials from the school and police say there will be an increased security presence at the school on Friday, but they do not anticipate making any additional arrests.