NBC 6's Michael Spears reports on the search for witnesses and a passenger involved in a deadly police shooting in West Perrine. (Published 20 minutes ago)

New Video of Passenger Running From Scene Before Police Shooting

Five days after a Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed Jamar Rollins detectives were back in the West Perrine neighborhood speaking with people who may have witnessed the shooting.

Rollins’ family argues that the 21-year-old had his hands up when he was fatally shot. However, Miami-Dade police director Juan Perez said Rollins pulled out a gun during the incident.

Earlier Wednesday, detectives canvassed the area near the scene speaking with neighbors, trying to find witnesses. This is something they were not able to do yet.

People who knew Rollins all described him the same. "He don't bother nobody. He was never the type to start drama," said Latifah Thompson. Neighbor Phillip Stroud described the 21-year-old as “a good kid”.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police released the name of the two officers involved in the shooting as Andrew Garcia and Jesus Coto. They are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

NBC 6 obtained surveillance video that appears to show Rollins’ passenger -- identified as Devin Smith – running from the vehicle moments before the shooting.

An unmarked police car then makes a U-turn back to where Rollins had been pulled over. Police say he was pulled over after officers noticed he was driving erratically. Detectives say they recovered a gun at the scene.

Police director Perez met with dozens of concerned residents in the community Tuesday to discuss the investigation. Rollins’ family voiced their anger while Perez promised transparency in the investigation.