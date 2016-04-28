One person is in custody after police busted a marijuana grow house in Miami Shores. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

One person is in custody after police busted a hydroponic marijuana grow house operation in a Miami Shores home.

Officers showed up at the home around 7 a.m. Thursday and remained at the scene for several hours.

It's not immediately known how officers were tipped on the existence on the grow house.

Police confirm that the individuals inside the house agreed to allow them to come inside and search. Neighbors say a husband and wife live at the home.

Their identities have not been revealed by police.

Officers also took two weapons which were found in the home.

No further information was immediately available.

