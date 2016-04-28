Police Bust Hydroponic Marijuana Grow House in Miami Shores | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Police Bust Hydroponic Marijuana Grow House in Miami Shores

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One person is in custody after police busted a marijuana grow house in Miami Shores. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

    One person is in custody after police busted a hydroponic marijuana grow house operation in a Miami Shores home.

    Officers showed up at the home around 7 a.m. Thursday and remained at the scene for several hours.

    It's not immediately known how officers were tipped on the existence on the grow house.

    Police confirm that the individuals inside the house agreed to allow them to come inside and search. Neighbors say a husband and wife live at the home.

    Their identities have not been revealed by police.

    Officers also took two weapons which were found in the home.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Stay with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.

    Published at 11:12 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 7:33 PM EDT on Apr 28, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices