Motorists traveling south on I-95 in Broward County were dealing with a major traffic headache Wednesday morning after a police chase caused all southbound lanes to be closed.

According to officials, Broward Sheriff’s deputies were working with police from Sunrise in attempting to arrest a woman outside her home in Deerfield Beach. The woman fled the scene and drove onto the interstate.

Police were able to stop her vehicle near Commercial Boulevard, causing the road to be closed.

Officers say the woman tried to pick her children up this morning from a day care center, but was denied by employees because she doesn’t have custody. The woman allegedly went to her car and threatened an employee with a machete before taking off. The employee called Sunrise Police, which began the pursuit for her.

Police haven't released the woman's name or said what charges she may face.