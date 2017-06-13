Two people were arrested and authorities were searching for a third after a stolen car pursuit that started in Dania Beach ended in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon.
The chase began around 3:30 p.m. when an officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen from Orlando and tried to make a traffic stop, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
The pursuit ended in the area of Johnson Street and North 40th Avenue, where two suspects were taken into custody.
A third suspect was still being sought by authorities. No other information was immediately known.
