2 Arrested After Stolen Car Pursuit That Started in Dania Beach Ends in Hollywood: BSO | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
Sessions Testifies at Russia Probe Hearing
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

2 Arrested After Stolen Car Pursuit That Started in Dania Beach Ends in Hollywood: BSO

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A police chase ends in Broward County.

    (Published 20 minutes ago)

    Two people were arrested and authorities were searching for a third after a stolen car pursuit that started in Dania Beach ended in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon.

    The chase began around 3:30 p.m. when an officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen from Orlando and tried to make a traffic stop, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

    The pursuit ended in the area of Johnson Street and North 40th Avenue, where two suspects were taken into custody.

    A third suspect was still being sought by authorities. No other information was immediately known.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page as we update this story with information as it becomes available.

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices