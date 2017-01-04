2 Arrested in Police Chase and Crash in Sunrise

At least one person was in custody Wednesday after a police chase ended in a crash in Sunrise. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Several police agencies in Broward were investigating a high-speed chase that came to a crashing halt in Sunrise. Two people were arrested.

The accident happened on Northwest 19th Street and Sunset Strip around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Chopper 6 footage showed six vehicles were damaged in the collision.

Authorities said the chase began near 2200 block of Sheridan Street in Hollywood. The circumstances surrounding the chase are unknown.

At least one person was seen being treated, but several people were reported injured.

