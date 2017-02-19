Police continue their search Sunday for two suspects involved in a Wilton Manors home invasion robbery.

The robbery occurred on Saturday at about 2:45 p.m. at a home located along the 600 block of Northwest 22nd Street, according to Wilton Manors Police Department.

Authorities say the suspects are described as two black males, one with short hair with a stocky build. The other has black dread locks, clear glasses a medium build and was seen with a black revolver.

Both men are believed to have fled in a black Kia with possible front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilton Manors police at 954-764-HELP(4357).