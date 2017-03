Police corralled a scaly suspect that was roaming a neighborhood in Pembroke Pines Friday.

The mid-sized gator was stopped in its tracks on the sidewalk by officers. The reptile was tied up and taken away in a pickup truck.

A resident tweeted at Pembroke Pines Police, thanking them for removing the wandering animal from her neighborhood.

Police warn residents to not approach gators when they see them, but to call 911 for help.