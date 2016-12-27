If you like your Christmas gifts and you're ready to throw away the boxes, police have a warning to help you avoid being the victim of a crime.

Officials are reminding people to not tip off thieves to new or expensive items in your home by making sure to break down all those boxes to disguise your valuable gifts following the holidays.

Also, if you bought a real Christmas tree for your home this year, officials say don't let it dry out and become a fire hazard.

A dry tree can burn very quickly. According to the National Fire Protection Association, a dry tree can burn faster than newspaper.

It's a good idea to recycle a tree when it starts dropping its needles.