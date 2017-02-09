Police Identify Driver Shot and Killed on I-95 in Boynton Beach | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Police Identify Driver Shot and Killed on I-95 in Boynton Beach

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach Wednesday.

    (Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017)

    Police have identified a driver who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach and say they've found a stolen car that matches the description of the suspect's vehicle.

    Antoine Smith, 31, was behind the wheel of a car when he was shot in the area of I-95 and Gateway Boulevard Wednesday morning, Boynton Beach Police said.

    A motive for the shooting was unknown.

    Police said Thursday that they found a stolen car that matches the description of the suspect's but it's unknown if it was used by the suspect.

    Authorities are asking anyone who may have been driving in the area of Gateway Boulevard and I-95 between 11:20 and 11:40 a.m. Wednesday and may have witnessed something call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices