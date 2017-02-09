Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach Wednesday.

Police have identified a driver who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach and say they've found a stolen car that matches the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Antoine Smith, 31, was behind the wheel of a car when he was shot in the area of I-95 and Gateway Boulevard Wednesday morning, Boynton Beach Police said.

A motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police said Thursday that they found a stolen car that matches the description of the suspect's but it's unknown if it was used by the suspect.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been driving in the area of Gateway Boulevard and I-95 between 11:20 and 11:40 a.m. Wednesday and may have witnessed something call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.