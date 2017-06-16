Getty Images

A man whose body was found floating offshore of the Seven Mile Bridge earlier this month with a gunshot wound has been identified as a part-time Key Colony Beach resident who was born in Switzerland, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Officials said it appeared 52-year-old Romeo Degani’s body was in the water for more than a day.

Authorities said an initial body examination revealed a gunshot wound to the head that is consistent with suicide but are still investigating the circumstances of the death. There was no ID found with Degani’s body.

On June 4th, after a sheriff's deputy responded to reports of the body floating, police, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard helped bring it to shore.

A car that Degani rented was parked at the south end of the bridge, officials said.

Anyone who has any information about the case is asked to call 305-289-2410.