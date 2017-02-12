Police Investigating String of Home Break-Ins in Hialeah

Police are investigating a string of home break-ins in Hialeah including one that targeted an elderly couple.

Homeowners living in the 700 block of West 36th Street in Hialeah are on alert after the string of burglaries that happened in recent days.

The elderly victims did not wish to speak but their next door neighbor says one woman knocked on the door first while two men stood to the side. When the elderly woman opened the front door one of the guys grabbed her, while another man rushed inside, to restrain the older man from the back. That's when the woman ran in, ransacking the house and going through their bedrooms.

Officers were also investigating similar crimes on 10th Avenue and West 68th Street.

The news comes just one day after an armed home invasion early Friday morning in the 5400 block of West 24th Avenue. Detectives say that incident involved a 27-year-old man who was sleeping inside his apartment when two armed and masked men broke in, used a stun gun on him, and tied his hands and feet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.