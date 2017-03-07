Police Investigating Triple Shooting, Including Teen Victim, in NW Miami-Dade | NBC 6 South Florida
Police Investigating Triple Shooting, Including Teen Victim, in NW Miami-Dade

    A morning shooting at one Northwest Miami-Dade intersection sent three people to the hospital – including one teenager.

    Police say all three victims – one female and two males – were shot shortly before 7:30 a.m. neat NW 21st Avenue and 85th Street. All were initially taken to North Shore Hospital before being transferred to Ryder Trauma Center.

    The family of the female victim told NBC 6 that she is 14-year-old and was shot six times. Police have not released any additional information about the victims or their investigation into the shooting.

