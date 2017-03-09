NBC 6's Julia Bagg is at the scene of the late night shooting in one NW Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting that sent one suspected gunman to the hospital and have landed two others in custody.

According to M-D Police Director Juan Perez, officers were attempting to arrest a suspect in an unrelated case near NW 29th Place and 171st Terrace shortly after midnight when a hit and run accident was reported nearby at NW 32nd Avenue and 175th Street.

Officers attempted to stop the suspected vehicle when one of the people inside came out and started shooting at officers. One officer returned fire at the gunman and the vehicle before it drove off.

Police later found the car and people inside at a gas station off NW 27th Avenue and 169th Terrace. The man who opened fire on police was discovered to be shot and taken to an area hospital. Two other people inside were taken into custody and authorities are continuing to investigate all three scenes as part of the case.