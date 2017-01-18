RAW: A police chase ends in a brief foot pursuit in Fort Lauderdale. (Published 28 minutes ago)

At least two suspects was taken into custody after a police pursuit and a brief foot chase in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon.

Footage showed police following a dark SUV before it stopped in a residential neighborhood in the area of 33rd Avenue and 5th Street.

At least one suspect ran out of the passenger side of the SUV but was taken into custody nearby. The driver also appeared to be taken into custody.

Police said the SUV was taken during a carjacking in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night.

No other information was immediately known.