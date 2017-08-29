A Key Largo woman is behind bars after police say she beat a man with a walking stick and chased him around their mobile home with a knife.

Christina Cunningham was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated batter and assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the victim called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 10:30 a.m. saying the 42-year-old Cunningham was attacking him.

The victim said the two used to live together inside the mobile home, but Cunningham was kicked off the property – though she still kept items in the home. After returning home from work, Cunningham got into an argument with the victim and she allegedly began hitting him.

Police say Cunningham hit the victim in the arm and punched him in the head before grabbing the knife and chasing him. The victim also said she threw a concrete block at him.

Cunningham left the home and was taken into custody at a nearby pizza restaurant.