An armed man who robbed a Hialeah GameStop on Sunday afternoon was identified as a suspect who was arrested Monday for another crime he committed in Miami-Dade, police said.

Around 1:20 p.m. Sunday,

Kelvin Mejia, 28, was arrested Monday and now faces armed robbery and possession of a firearm charges in the GameStop robbery, Hialeah Police said.

According to police, Mejia entered the video game store on East 8th Avenue Sunday afternoon and pretended to shop until he was the last person in the store, police said.

After he approached the cashier to pay, Mejia held a firearm in his left hand, walked around the counter with it pointed toward the cashier and demanded he open the register, police said.

Mejia took all of the cash in the register and several video games before fleeing. The robbery was captured on store surveillance cameras.

Mejia has a criminal history of traffic violations, possession of cocaine and marijuana, grand theft, burglary, uttering a forged instrument, obstruction of justice, trespassing and false imprisonment, police said.



