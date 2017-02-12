Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a 3-year-old child who was abandoned at a Chuck E. Cheese in Sunrise.

Police Looking for Guardian of Child Abandoned at Chuck E. Cheese in Sunrise

Officials said the manager of the restaurant at 8089 W. Oakland Park Boulevard found the child wandering unattended around 9:50 p.m. Saturday. The manager called police but officers were unable to find the child's guardians.

Surveillance video showed the child arriving at the restaurant around 5:30 p.m. accompanied by a black woman in her 50s. About three hours later the woman was seen leaving without the child.

The child was in good health and in the custody of Broward Child Protective Services. Anyone who knows the child is asked to call Sunrise Police at 954-764-4355.