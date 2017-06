Police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Miami.

According to police, Dyanah Amaya went missing at about 2 pm Friday afternoon from the 1800 block of Northwest 21st street.

She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti shirt, gray basketball shorts and black and white Addidas sneakers.

Police have reason to believe that she is in danger.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're urged to call police at 305-603-6300.