After witnessing an elderly couple get robbed in Fort Lauderdale, police say they're now looking for the victims who left the area before officers could assist them.

A pair of plainclothes Fort Lauderdale Police detectives witnessed the man and woman being robbed near the 1700 block of East Sunrise Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

From what they saw, it appeared that a man forcefully took a piece of jewelry from the victims as they walked on the south side sidewalk of Sunrise Boulevard.

Officers took the suspect into custody, but could not locate the elderly couple.

Detectives believe the couple may have been frightened and left the area. Police want to locate the victims to that they can proceed with the appropriate charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.