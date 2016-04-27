Police Looking for Victims of Strong-Arm Robbery in Fort Lauderdale | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Police Looking for Victims of Strong-Arm Robbery in Fort Lauderdale

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    After witnessing an elderly couple get robbed in Fort Lauderdale, police say they're now looking for the victims who left the area before officers could assist them.

    A pair of plainclothes Fort Lauderdale Police detectives witnessed the man and woman being robbed near the 1700 block of East Sunrise Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

    From what they saw, it appeared that a man forcefully took a piece of jewelry from the victims as they walked on the south side sidewalk of Sunrise Boulevard.

    Officers took the suspect into custody, but could not locate the elderly couple.

    Detectives believe the couple may have been frightened and left the area. Police want to locate the victims to that they can proceed with the appropriate charges.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

    Published at 6:53 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 8:22 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices