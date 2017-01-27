Police say they have made a third arrest in a string of robberies that had residents of one Broward County city on edge.

Plantation Police say they have taken a 15-year-old into custody for his involvement in the recent incidents, including an armed robbery at an area Publix. The teen is the brother of another suspect in the case, 18-year-old Erica Abraham.

Police now say they have arrested all those involved in the recent crimes. The teen is being charged with armed robbery for his involvement.

The crimes have raised concerns from those living in Plantation, who have called for more police presence to help prevent these crimes. A recent meeting was held were residents voiced those concerns while creating the hasthtag #MakePlantationSafeAgain.