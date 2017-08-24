Police are working to identify a man after he did his business behind a business near Pensacola.

According to police, an unidentified man defecated behind a jewelry store in Crestview.



The discovery was made when a store employee almost stepped in the evidence when going out to her car.

Once store employees reviewed security camera footage, they found a shirtless, bearded man dropping his pants and defecating between two cars parked in the alley.

The store’s Facebook followers labeled the unidentified man as “Crapperman.”

Police are still looking for the man, as no one has been able to identify him.

“Incidents like these have a negative effect on the quality of life in our community,” said Police Chief Tony Taylor. “It’s just downright shameful when people don’t give a crap about their town. It really stinks.”