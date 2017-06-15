An armed man entered a Hard Rock Cafe in Miami, held an employee at gunpoint and exited with about $15,500, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

An armed man entered a Miami Hard Rock Cafe, held a restaurant employee at gunpoint and stole about $15,500 last month, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the man and conducting an ongoing investigation.

A restaurant employee was counting money from the day’s sales when an unknown man entered the room at the Hard Rock Cafe’s 401 Biscayne Blvd. location with a silver handgun, police said.

Officials describe the suspect as a light skin black male who is between 20 and 30 years old and has a trim mustache. He is between about 150 and 170 pounds with a tattoo on his right wrist, police said.

Dealership Drama

Cellphone video shows a dramatic dispute at a Hialeah car dealership. (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

The man had bundled-up hair underneath a ski mask and was seen wearing a black sweater, black pants with Velcro at the knees and black high top sneakers with Velcro.



