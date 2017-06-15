An armed man entered a Miami Hard Rock Cafe, held a restaurant employee at gunpoint and stole about $15,500 last month, police said.
Authorities are still searching for the man and conducting an ongoing investigation.
A restaurant employee was counting money from the day’s sales when an unknown man entered the room at the Hard Rock Cafe’s 401 Biscayne Blvd. location with a silver handgun, police said.
Officials describe the suspect as a light skin black male who is between 20 and 30 years old and has a trim mustache. He is between about 150 and 170 pounds with a tattoo on his right wrist, police said.
The man had bundled-up hair underneath a ski mask and was seen wearing a black sweater, black pants with Velcro at the knees and black high top sneakers with Velcro.