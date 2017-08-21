Police are saying that they are still investigating, but so far, have found that no shots were fired at Dolphin Mall. NBC 6 Reporter Erika Glover reports.

Miami-Dade Police say they still are investigating a reported incident over the weekend at Dolphin Mall that sent customers into a panic amid reports of shots being fired.

An update released Monday said no victims or witnesses have come forward to speak to officials about what took place Saturday inside the Northwest Miami-Dade area.

Crews from the city of Sweetwater and later MDPD responded to the mall just after 9 p.m. after unconfirmed reports of shots being heard. Some shoppers and employees were trapped inside stores before the mall was evacuated and officers searched the entire mall.

Officers were unable to locate a scene or anyone involved and the mall reopened on Sunday.