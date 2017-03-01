Police Respond to Barricaded Woman in SW Miami-Dade Neighborhood | NBC 6 South Florida
Police Respond to Barricaded Woman in SW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

    Police respond to a barricaded person in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

    Police swarmed a neighborhood in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday for a woman who was barricaded inside a home.

    Officers responded to the home in the 14900 block of Southwest 157th Terrace around 11 a.m.

    Officials said the woman had barricaded herself inside the home with her mother and was refusing to come out. She told officers she would blow up the house and begin shooting at officers if they tried to enter, officials said.

    She came out of the home peacefully after about five hours, and will be mentally evaluated, officials said. No one was injured.

    Police said the woman recently went through a divorce and was served documents on Wednesday to evict her from the home.

