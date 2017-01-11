2 People Pulled From Submerged Car in Pembroke Pines

Authorities responded after a car went into a canal in Pembroke Pines Wednesday afternoon.

Divers were seen going into the water at the scene at 172nd Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Police said the car became submerged after a traffic crash. Two people were rescued from the car and were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Footage showed multiple police officers, fire rescue trucks and ambulances at the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

