2 People Pulled From Submerged Car in Pembroke Pines

Authorities responded after a car went into a canal in Pembroke Pines Wednesday afternoon.
Divers were seen going into the water at the scene at 172nd Avenue and Sheridan Street.
Police said the car became submerged after a traffic crash. Two people were rescued from the car and were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.
Footage showed multiple police officers, fire rescue trucks and ambulances at the scene.
No other information was immediately known.
Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago