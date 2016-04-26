All is clear at the University of Central Florida after police responded to a report of a woman with a gun. Police said an officer's weapon accidentally discharged. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

All Clear at UCF After Report of Woman With Gun

No threat was found after police responded to a report of a person with a gun at a library at the University of Central Florida on Tuesday.

Armed UCF Police officers were seen walking into John C. Hitt Library, which was evacuated. The lockdown was lifted around 5 p.m., about an hour after campus police announced they were responding.

UCF police said they received a social media report of a woman with a gun inside.

Police searched the library and said no threat was found. Campus operations were returning to normal.

In a video posted to Twitter before the lockout was lifted, UCFPD Chief Richard Breary said the social media posts were unconfirmed and that officers were working to clear the building.

Police added that an officer's weapon accidentally discharged as it was being secured in a car at the scene. No one was injured.



Check back with NBC 6 for updates.