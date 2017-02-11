Police in Coconut Creek are investigating what was believed to be an accidental shooting at a donut shop.

Officials say the incident took place inside the Dunkin’ Donuts off State Road 7 south of Johnson Road around 8:30 a.m. Initial evidence showed a man inside may have dropped a firearm out of his clothing when hit the ground and went off.

A 55-year-old woman was struck and taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man left the scene in a white four door Mazda. He is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30’s, approximately 5’11” and weighing 170 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call Coconut Creek Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.