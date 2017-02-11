Police Search For Man After Accidental Shooting Inside Coconut Creek Donut Shop | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Police Search For Man After Accidental Shooting Inside Coconut Creek Donut Shop

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Coconut Creek Police Department

    Police in Coconut Creek are investigating what was believed to be an accidental shooting at a donut shop.

    Officials say the incident took place inside the Dunkin’ Donuts off State Road 7 south of Johnson Road around 8:30 a.m. Initial evidence showed a man inside may have dropped a firearm out of his clothing when hit the ground and went off.

    A 55-year-old woman was struck and taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

    The man left the scene in a white four door Mazda. He is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30’s, approximately 5’11” and weighing 170 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call Coconut Creek Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.

    Published 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices