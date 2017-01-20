That a trip to your local grocery store could end with bumps, bruises, and a hospital visit.

"They stole her car," said Corey Reidel. "They took her purse, which had all her credit cards and cash and the keys to the house."

Plantation Police are investigating at least four similar incidents this week— three of them involving women leaving Publix parking lots, being followed by suspects behind the wheel of a black Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.

The most recent case occurred Wednesday night, involving Reidel's mother who is still too shaken up to share her story.

"It's the emotional scars that last the longest," Reidel said.

He says his mom driving home from a Publix on West Broward Boulevard, when security cameras caught the suspect's car tailing her. However, what we don't see is the driver intentionally hitting her.

"One of the gentlemen opened the door, punched her in the face, and sprayed her with mace," Reidel explained.

He says he mom was caught completely off guard. By the time she realized what was going on it was too late.

Another victim shared a picture of bloody, bruised legs after her attack. She's telling a familiar story of being followed, accidentally bumped into, sprayed with mace and robbed. She's also not sharing her identity.

"They weren't really saying much. One of the individuals would not stop attacking us," said one of the victims. "I would yell stop stop stop and trying to help my other colleague who was getting hit non stop by this individual but they wouldn't stop."

This Friday evening Broward shoppers are keeping a close eye of their surroundings and encouraging you to do the same.

"It's just a matter of time before they do this to someone else," Reidel said.