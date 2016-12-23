A Miami 7-Eleven convenience store store clerk had a frightening encounter early Friday morning when he was robbed at gunpoint. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

Miami Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at around 3:35 a.m., at a 7-Eleven store located on 133 N.E. 2 Ave.

Detectives say a black male entered the store as the store’s clerk stocked the shelves. The man grabbed a few items, before he approached the counter to pay for them.

Once the clerk arrived at the register, the offender pointed what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a plastic bag and began yelling obscenities.

The armed robber jumped across the counter and demanded access to the cash register. The clerk complied and the offender reached into the register.

The clerk was able to escape and seek safety in the back of the store before the suspect fled.

The investigation is ongoing.