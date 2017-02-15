Hialeah Police say they are looking for a pair of people who allegedly burglarized three different homes this weekend – with all the victims over the age of 80.

According to officers, 37-year-old Ricky Mitchell – along with an unidentified woman – took part in what police called a “Gypsy” scheme. In each case, the woman would distract the elderly victims while Mitchell went inside and stole whatever he could.

Mitchell allegedly got away with $20 from the first home, a gold earning from the second and $650 from the final heist before leaving in a white Chevy 3500HD truck. He is described as 6’0” tall and weighing 2000 lbs. with a tattoo saying “gypsy” above his left eye.

Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous and has an extensive criminal history – including an outstanding warrant in California.

The female is described as white and in her 30’s with tan skin. Anyone with information is asked to call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.