Police Searching For Man Connected To Fatal Stabbing At Miami Metrorail Parking Lot - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Police Searching For Man Connected To Fatal Stabbing At Miami Metrorail Parking Lot

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Searching For Man Connected To Fatal Stabbing At Miami Metrorail Parking Lot
    Miami-Dade Police
    Miami-Dade Police say Rashad Davis (left) is wanted in the murder of Eliener Vivar.

    Police are searching for a suspect who they said stabbed a man to death at a Miami Metrorail parking lot last year.

    Rashad Davis, 30, is being sought in the July 2016 stabbing of 37-year-old Eliener Vivar, Miami-Dade Police said Friday.

    Officers responded to the Northside Metrorail parking lot and discovered Vivar had several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police said they were able to identify Davis as the suspect in the stabbing. He's wanted on one count of second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

    Store Owner Concerned About 'Alien' Goats During Eclipse

    [MI] Store Owner Concerned About 'Alien' Goats During Eclipse

    A Georgia store owner is concerned about how his "alien" goats could be affected by the upcoming solar eclipse.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017)

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.


    Published at 1:12 PM EDT on Aug 18, 2017 | Updated at 1:22 PM EDT on Aug 18, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices