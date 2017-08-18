Miami-Dade Police say Rashad Davis (left) is wanted in the murder of Eliener Vivar.

Police are searching for a suspect who they said stabbed a man to death at a Miami Metrorail parking lot last year.

Rashad Davis, 30, is being sought in the July 2016 stabbing of 37-year-old Eliener Vivar, Miami-Dade Police said Friday.

Officers responded to the Northside Metrorail parking lot and discovered Vivar had several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were able to identify Davis as the suspect in the stabbing. He's wanted on one count of second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



