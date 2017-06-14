A man was caught on camera stealing t-shirts from a Walgreens in Weston last month.

Police are searching for a man who walked into a Weston Walgreens last month and stole a shopping basket full t-shirts.

The man, described by police as a white male in his late 20s with a medium build, short red hair and a beard, grabbed a shopping basket and filled it with packages of Hanes white T-shirts before exiting the store.

He was wearing a beige polo shirt with white stripes and baggy blue shorts at the time, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. May 18 at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 199 Weston Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Frederick Anderson at 954-389-2010. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.



