Police are searching on a busy Miami-Dade roadway for a person involved in a possible carjacking early Wednesday morning.

Officers have shut down the ramp from I-95 northbound to the Palmetto Expressway as they continue their search. Unconfirmed reports say an incident took place near NW 22nd Avenue and 95th Street and officers later spotted the vehicle involved along the interstate near NW 151st Street.

The driver reportedly bailed out and ran across the interstate, hiding in bushes. K-9 units were called and officers have set up a perimeter in the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this point due to potential traffic delays.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for further updates.



