Pembroke Pines Police are looking for a missing man who they say may be at risk of hurting himself.

According to a release, 41-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez left his home off SW 87th Way just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. He reportedly left a suicide note and texted his girlfriend that he “wanted to die”, leaving his keys, cell phone and wallet at home while taking a firearm he owned with him.

Gonzalez’s car was spotted a few blocks from his home, but he has not been found. He is described as 6’ tall and weighing 170 lbs. with brown hair and eyes and tattoos on both arms. Gonzalez was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts and black sandals.

Officials say he may still be armed and are asking anyone with information to call Pembroke Pines Police.