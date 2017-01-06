Miami-Dade Police continue their search for three people they say were involved in an alleged lottery scam that resulted in them assaulting a woman and stealing $10,000 from her.

Officers say that on October 26, a man approached the victim, 58-year-old Cristina Font, near the Southland Mall on U.S. 1 and SW 208th Drive around 1 PM – saying he had a winning lottery ticket but could not cash it because he wasn’t a legal resident.

The man then called another person, who acted as a lottery employee and falsely verified the ticket was a winner – saying that $40,000 needed to be given as collateral on the ticket. Font got into a van and went to her home to collect $10,000 toward that amount.

While heading to a location in Homestead where the suspect said the ticket needed to be cashed, one person began to choke the victim while another stole her purse before kicking Font out near SW 220th Street and 124th Avenue and fleeing the scene.

Font suffered minor injuries during the incident. Police say they are looking for two white males, one between the ages of 30 and 35 while the other is between 38 and 42 – as well as a female involved in the phone call. They fled the scene in a tan or gold Ford SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.