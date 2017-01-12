He's being called a danger and a threat. Angel Sanchez, 27, is accused of sexually battering a 13-year-old girl, who lives at the Falls of Pembroke community in Pembroke Pines.

Police say Sanchez worked in the leasing office and lured the girl to his office.

“He befriended her and they established phone communication as well as a relationship where she would visit him at his workplace within the lobby of the community," Capt. Al Xiques said.

Detectives say the teen’s parents were suspicious something was going on and notified police.

Officers then found nude photos of Sanchez on the girl’s phone.

Officers interviewed Sanchez two days ago, but when they came to arrest him he was gone.

"He's a great danger to the community. As any parent will tell you, their greatest fear is their child encounters someone like Mr. Sanchez. We want to avoid that from happening in the near future,” said Capt. Xiques.

What’s even more alarming, police say Sanchez was known to be friendly with multiple teenagers who live at the complex.

Officers want parents to talk with their children, to find out if there are more alleged victims.

Police say they've been patrolling the complex, keeping an eye on his apartment and he hasn't been back since he was first interviewed on Tuesday.

If you have information on Sanchez’s whereabouts, call Broward Crime Stoppers 954-493-TIPS.