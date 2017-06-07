Police Warn of Fake Money Being Circulated in Key West | NBC 6 South Florida
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Open For Doppler 6000 Radar
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Police Warn of Fake Money Being Circulated in Key West

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Key West Police Department
    Key West Police Department posted to social media fake bills being passed around at businesses in the city.

    You may want to check your wallet after Key West police warn that fake $20 and $100 bills are making the rounds at businesses.

    The bogus dollars look like real money, but police note the bills are movie props. Key West Police Department posted to Facebook Wednesday two pictures of the counterfeit cash they confiscated.

    The bills have "For Motion Picture Use Only" printed on them, and the word "bollars" on the $20 bill.

    Key West police warn that if you try to pass these fake bills as real money, you can be arrested and face charges.

    Key West Police Department posted to social media fake bills being passed around at businesses in the city.
    Photo credit: Key West Police Department

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices