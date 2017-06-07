Police Warn of Fake Money Being Circulated in Key West

Key West Police Department posted to social media fake bills being passed around at businesses in the city.

You may want to check your wallet after Key West police warn that fake $20 and $100 bills are making the rounds at businesses.

The bogus dollars look like real money, but police note the bills are movie props. Key West Police Department posted to Facebook Wednesday two pictures of the counterfeit cash they confiscated.

The bills have "For Motion Picture Use Only" printed on them, and the word "bollars" on the $20 bill.

Key West police warn that if you try to pass these fake bills as real money, you can be arrested and face charges.