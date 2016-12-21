Porch Pirate Caught on Camera in Coral Gables

A Coral Gables homeowner said she's had boxes stolen from the front of her house twice in recent days by porch pirates who are taking advantage of the holidays. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

"The man parked his car right here at our property and he walked towards our door," Mariela Irala told NBC 6.

Irala said the man grabbed a bigger, heavier package and fled. It contained a $350 fan.

That theft was captured by a camera on the front of her home. She said she has contacted police, who are investigating.

"We will be obviously more aware now when we receive packages to not leave them out here," Irala said.