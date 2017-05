A toll collector for PortMiami was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing from the County, Miami-Dade police said.

Darrel Alexander Cason, 47, is accused of stealing parking toll revenue at the port, according to an arrest report. Detectives arrested Cason after a long term investigation.

Cason was charged with official misconduct, fraud and grand theft. He was being held on $15,000 bond.