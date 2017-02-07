A man was injured after a possible road rage shooting in Little Havana.

Miami Police are investigating what is being called a potential road rage incident that led to one person being shot Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene near Northwest 12th Avenue and 7th Street before 1:30 p.m.

Officers have not released any further information, but various reports have witnesses saying they saw a person on the ground who may have shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, Miami Fire officials said.

Footage from the scene showed an SUV with the driver's side window apparently shot out and a handgun on the dashboard.

