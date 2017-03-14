Possible Tornado Causes Damage Overnight in Plantation | NBC 6 South Florida
Possible Tornado Causes Damage Overnight in Plantation

    Officials are investigating whether a tornado is responsible for causing downed trees and damaged overnight in Plantation.

    A tornado warning was issued in the early hours of Tuesday for parts of Broward County as Doppler radar indicated one had struck down in the area between Nob Hill Road and NW 6th Street through Cleary Blvd. and NW 98th Avenue.

    Crews responded to trees that toppled cars and created quite the mess on all those roads, which continue to be cleared as the morning goes on.

    National Weather Service officials have not yet confirmed whether it was actually a tornado, as they will evaluate all the data to determine if they need to survey the scene before making a final confirmation.

