Power Out After Hurricane Irma? Follow These Safety Tips

Videos show rooftops being peeled away from buildings in Miami and Sarasota, Florida, during Hurricane Irma. (Published Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017)

Irma Rips Away Rooftops in Florida

Hurricane Irma battered South Florida Sunday, knocking out power for millions of people. The storm weakened early Monday to a tropical storm, but residents must now focus on recovery efforts.

Florida Power and Light Company, which serves 10 million people in Florida, offered tips for staying safe after a storm.



Stay away from downed lines or debris-laden areas where downed lines may be concealed. "FPL also encourages affected residents to report downed lines to the company or 911."

If your power goes out, "turn off and disconnect electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, stereos, microwave ovens, and other appliances to prevent possible damage. Leave a single lamp or radio turned on to alert you if power has been restored."

Visit FPL.com/storm from your computer or smart phone to report and check the status of an outage. You can also stay tuned to local radio, TV and newspapers for the latest information and estimated restoration times.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to help food keep longer. "Check food for spoilage; if in doubt, throw it out."

Remove debris away from utility poles and from under power lines to help clear the way for them to restore power – as long as it is safe to do so. Photograph or videotape your home – inside and outside; take inventory to determine and record losses.

When power is restored, turn on appliances one at a time.

If your neighborhood gets its power restored, but you’re still without power "check all circuit breakers and fuses to help determine if they are the issue."

Visually inspect the area near the meter - "if the meter or any of the piping or wires on the wall of the building are gone or look damaged, call an electrician."

Strong Wind, Rain Lash Fort Pierce, Florida

Strong wind and rain hit Fort Pierce, Florida, located about 65 miles north of West Palm Beach on Florida's east coast. (Published Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017)

The Red Cross also offers these additional safety tips for cleaning and repairing your home after a storm: