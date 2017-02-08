Power Outage Reported at Universal Orlando's CityWalk | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Power Outage Reported at Universal Orlando's CityWalk

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    All of the lights went out Wednesday evening at Universal Orlando's CityWalk.

    Images of the dark theme park were posted to social media. One photo was captured at Margaritaville. Diners sat in the dark.

    People were also seen walking with flashlights.

    The cause of the power outage is unknown.

    Published 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices