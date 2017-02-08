Power Outage Reported at Universal Orlando's CityWalk

All of the lights went out Wednesday evening at Universal Orlando's CityWalk.

Images of the dark theme park were posted to social media. One photo was captured at Margaritaville. Diners sat in the dark.

So, this is the current view in @Margaritaville Orlando. No power, no food from the grill, and no upset patrons. #CityWalk#DineByCellLightpic.twitter.com/siDWCkHDfJ — William Hanna (@wnhanna) February 9, 2017

People were also seen walking with flashlights.

More video of power outage at @UniversalORL CityWalk. It's been dark here over 20 minutes. @WESHpic.twitter.com/Q3g1NkVw7e — Alex Villarreal (@AlexvWESH) February 9, 2017

The cause of the power outage is unknown.