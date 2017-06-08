More Storms Create Heavy Downpours in South Florida

A powerful line of storms made its way into South Florida Thursday afternoon as days of heavy rain left many areas flooded, closing streets and businesses and leaving residents drenched.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northeastern Miami-Dade County Thursday for a powerful system that was moving east, the National Weather Service said.

The warning was canceled as the system moved off shore but the potential for more storms was expected to continue into Thursday night.

A significant weather advisory for frequent to excessive lightning and 45 to 55 mph winds was also issued for northeastern Miami-Dade and southeastern Broward Counties.

Heavy flooding was reported Wednesday throughout Broward, including the parking lot of the Sawgrass Mills mall, which had to close Wednesday and remained closed Thursday due to the flooding.

The heavy rain was causing flights to be canceled at both of South Florida's major airports Wednesday and into Thursday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported 156 delays and 15 cancellations Thursday afternoon. There were another 15 delays and 12 cancellations reported at Miami International Airport.

While a break in the rainfall earlier Thursday helped, many parts of Broward remained waterlogged.

Broward County Emergency Management urged residents around inundated areas to be cautious.

"We don't want the kids to stand in water or play in water or swim in the water that may be filled with hazardous materials such as oils, even fish or other animals," Emergency Management Director Miguel Ascarrunz said. "Do not drive through a flooded area. As they say, turn around, don't drown. Stay away from down power lines and electrical wires."

And while separate flood insurance is available under the National Flood Insurance Program, county officials are trying to see if there are federal funds to help with the soggy mess.

"Because of the severe weather we are working with our local municipalities that have been impacted by flooding and also coordinating with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, to inquire and identify any potential disaster assistance programs," Ascarrunz said.

