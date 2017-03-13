Pre-Installed Malware Found on Dozens of Android Devices

Those using Android devices are being warned of pre-installed malware being placed on over three dozen different devices.

Check Point Software Technologies says mobile threat detection found the malware on 38 devices that came with phones, reportedly added along the supply chain.

Most of the malware is labeled as information stealers and rough ad network, with one being a mobile ransomware called Slocker – where all files on the device become encrypted and the device demands ransom for the decryption key.

The full list of impacted devices include:

• 5 Asus Zenfone 2

• Galaxy A5

• Galaxy Note 2

• Galaxy Note 3

• Galaxy Note 4

• Galaxy Note 5

• Galaxy Note 8.0

• Galaxy Note Edge

• Galaxy S4

• Galaxy S7

• Galaxy Tab 2

• Galaxy Tab S2

• Lenovo A850

• Lenovo S90

• LG G4

• Nexus 5

• Nexus 5X

• OppoR 7 plus

• Oppo N3

• vivo X6 plus

• Xiaomi Mi 4i

• Xiaomi Redmi

• ZTE x500

Officials say you can protect yourself by using advanced security measures to identify and block abnormalities.